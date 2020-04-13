7 and the celebrity that donated money to the fight against coronavirus

He was reporting on something that moves. Many celebrities around the world have made donations of financial resources to assist in the treatment of people infected with the coronavirus. Take a look at some of them!

1-the Boys

The queen of the shorties today announced a grant in the amount of$ 1 million for the unified health system-SUS, with the objective of assisting in the treatment of patients infected with the new coronavirus.

2-Rihana

The solidarity is achieved, the singer has donated$ 5 million to help the fight against the Covide-19.

3 – Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

A couple of actors that it has donated US $ 1 million to to patients infected with the coronavirus.

4 – Justin Bieber

One of the first artists to make a contribution to fighting the coronavirus was Justin Bieber. He made the donation at the beginning of the pandemic, during the month of February, but did not disclose the amount of your donation.

5 – Lady Gaga

The singer has announced that it will donate 20 percent of sales in the company Haus Labs to local food banks in Los Angeles, and New York city.

6-Shawn Mendes

The singer has donated us$175 billion for a hospital in Canada

7-Oprah Winfrey

The author has made a donation of more than$ 50 million to help those affected by the pandemic, the COVID-19.

Text@kesiapaos| Késia X

Related