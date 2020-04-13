A challenging sing hits from Justin Bieber, Louis Armstrong, The Four-Brazil, on this Wednesday (the 15th) of The Four, Brazil is 2

By
Ryan Holmes
-
0
24


The participants try to take the seat out of the four finalists, up to the time of the competition. That is, from 22: 30 on the Record of the TV

A challenging sing hits from Justin Bieber, Louis Armstrong, The Four-Brazil, on this Wednesday (the 15th)