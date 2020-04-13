A challenging sing hits from Justin Bieber, Louis Armstrong, The Four-Brazil, on this Wednesday (the 15th) of The Four, Brazil is 2

The participants try to take the seat out of the four finalists, up to the time of the competition. That is, from 22: 30 on the Record of the TV

In the sixth episode of the Of The Four, Brazilthat will be shown on Wednesday (the 15th), a new and highly challenging and is going to release the speech on the stage.

They are trying to take the seat out of the four finalists of the show at the moment, the Soul of Thomas, and Jezrrel (unbeaten since the start of the tournament), the Thais Kiwi’s, or george a. Romero Ribeiro, who won the seat in last Wednesday’s (8th).

Among the highlights of the soundtrack for the night, the achievements of Art, the Popular, Youth, Erasmo Carlos, and Justin Bieber, Louis Armstrong, and Bruno Mars. Are the compositions of both national and international, which promises to shake the competition.

From the 22nd of march, and the reality of music, presented by Xuxa Meneghel, began to be aired every Wednesday from 22: 30, shortly after the second novel, the band of the night now Jesus).

Take a look at who is in the final four at the moment:

Alma Thomas

The singer

36 years old

He was born in New York city, USA, but lives in Rio de Janeiro.

It has compositions in many films and tv programs.

Has sung with famous people, such as Ana, Carolina, Daniel, and Alceu Valenca, and sang backing vocals on the new album from Ed Motta.

It reached more than four million views across platforms of digital music.

Jezreel

The musician

29 years old

He was born in hawaii, but you live in the city of Goiania (GO).

He has worked as a backing vocalist for the singer Rodriguinho, in the group of Exaltasamba and Up.

She is currently working with the duo, Jorge & Matheus.

The Thais Kiwi

The singer

The 25-year

He was born in Conselheiro Lafaiete, minas gerais, but lives in São PAULO.

Studied at Bituca-University of Popular.

She began singing professionally at the age of 15 to the age of the bars.

She participated in the auditions of the reality tv show to british music.

Theatre Brook

Singer, and public servant

35 years old

He was born in Rio de Janeiro, state of rio de janeiro but lives in Cascavel (PR).

His style of music is the samba.

They reached the final on another reality show with the music of brazil.

Already, he was the lead singer of the group Exaltasamba.