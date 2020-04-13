A new job? Henry Cavill, the Superman, that shows incredible skill in quarantine.

Henry Cavill is a man of many talents. The star of the Witcher, the Series is the fact that a self-taught, for some time, and he’s been using his time, as if it was a socially-to show you just that.
On Instagram, Cavill has posted a photo of the in progress painting of a miniature of the Adeptus Custodes, in the game of Warhammer 40,000.
In the post, the star explained of his passion for the game and how it took some time to get acquainted with his old hobby in the last few weeks because of their social isolation. At the bottom of the picture on the computer, Cavill also seems to show some sort of write-in-progress. As an actor, happily points out, it is almost impossible to discern exactly what was written, but he referred to it as some of the "skills to a completely new, in which he / she is working.
"Considering that we're living in the middle of the period of the Passover, and in passing through the lock, […] I've decided to refine some of the skills in the old and try some new ones! It is a time of rebirth, after all. So, as you can see here, the obvious might seem to be a tiny helmet… which it is. It's one of my favorite hobbies for almost all of his life, which I have followed but not actively, that is. A company called Games Workshop. Genuinely can't get enough of the knowledge we have built over the decades. These are some of my readings, the most excited about! If you have been in denial, I was a geek before, you can't hide from it now. In addition, at the bottom of the picture, it can be just some of the skills are completely new in what I'm working on it… or maybe you don't, then all of their eyes are half-shut, and the attempts of the blur that the digital will be in vain…. or maybe they won't. I would like to take this opportunity to thank you from the bottom of my heart, and the whole of the NHS (National Health Service here in the Uk), and health care professionals all over the world for their endless efforts to protect us. I would imagine that I may be a little bit difficult right now, but you, ladies and gentlemen, they are absolutely devastating! Stay!", he said Cavill in the caption of your post.
In addition to the role as Geralt in The Witcher, Henry Cavill has also been responsible for bringing to life the Superman in the latest film in the DC.
