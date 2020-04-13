A veteran of the war and 97 years and having fun, dancing in the quarantine (see the video).

The World War ii veteran Chuck Franzke, a 97-year-old turned to the internet age is not an impediment to enjoyment, and creativity.

Even in quarantine, the ex-pilot of the u.s. navy, based in Waukesha, Wisconsin, in the United States, is not intimidated: he went out to the balcony, and from the socks, dancing excitedly to the tune of “Can’t stop the feeling”, de Justin Timberlake, according to reports in the Daily Mail. A fun way to practice a little bit of exercise and to ease the social isolation.

The elderly man is in quarantine along with his wife, Beverly, and show that it is still just as good on the steps, elegantly costumed with a pair of jeans, a blue shirt and a hat from the navy.

Chuck perked up, only to bring you thousands of views to the video of her little dance brought a smile to many people.

Even Justin Bieber was expressed, with a comment on Twitter: “this video was my day,” she concluded.