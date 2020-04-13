Actress Kate Beckinsale gets a surprise from the Easter bunny doing a poo in her bed – Monet

+



The actress-Kate-Beckinsale-with-the-rabbit cagão on his bed (Picture: Instagram)

Actress Kate Beckinsale gained an unexpected surprise from the Easter after her best friend’s pet do a poo in his bed. For the record, the fun is shared by the celebrity in the british 46-year-old on Instagram shows off Beckinsale’s initially delighted with the animal, to give an account of the faeces are present on the bed.

A video showing surprise, surprise star of the franchise, ‘the Angels of the Night and the poop of the rabbit can be seen at the end of the text.

In the recording, Beckinsale picks up the rabbit hole, and widens her eyes to see the cocôs, “and She did poop again?”, the question to the actress and to the person filming the video.

The actress joked in the caption of the record: “Happy Easter. Here I am, trying to have a moment of sweet, a little that, in fact, it is shitting up all the time. Typical of the 2020 vision.

“Stay away from those chocolates!”, a joke of a person in the space of a comment on the video. “The rabbit cagão!”, he cried the other. “Better to stay at home with him, in the face of the coronavirus,” said a third. Watch the following video, shared by the actress:

