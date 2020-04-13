Adam Black has no filming was delayed because of the coronavirus

The film Adam Black they were delayed because of the pandemic of coronaviruses, the second-the main character of the long Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The information was revealed by the actor on a live-on-Instagram[via[viaCB]:

“We plan to start filming at the end of the summer, and now, probably, at the end of August or in September. This is a project for which I have a lot of affection, and I can’t wait for it to be ready.”

The long solo of the Adam Black I had expected to begin production in July. The postponement of the filming, it should not have an impact on the anticipation for his debut, scheduled for On December 22, 2021.

Earlier, The Rock said itAdam Black you should not have a direct connection with the Shazam!but you will be responsible for introducing the world to the Justice society of Americawith heroes such as The spectrum, The Sandman, Lord, The Fate and The Green Lantern Corps and Flash that of the original. At certain times of the comic book, both Adam and Dark as this program has already been part of the team.

In the film land of Adam Black, will be directed by the Jaume Collet-Serra ( The Orphanwith the script in Adam Szytkiel.

The effect of Coronavirus on pop culture

Films such as Peter Rabbit 2, 007 – No Time To Die andA Quiet Place, Part II they have had their debuts delayed because of the outbreak.