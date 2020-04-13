Adam Sandler arrives for the movie on the TV for the next

The great movies will be shown on TV on Monday night (13 may). One of them has marked the career of the Adam Sandler: As If It Were The First Time. The film will be in the In the Afternoon session the The TV Lightat 14h58.

The story shows well what you need to conquer your love… every day. The reason for this is the character of the Drew Barrymore suffering from loss of memory.

Couples in love also watch a full-length novel much more dramatic in the The Titanic. The film James Cameron it will be shown in the Megapixat 22: 30.

The story is based on the true story of a ship that sank off the Jack (Leonardo Dicaprioand Rose (Kate Winslet), who are members of the social classes are different, it is displayed at the same time.

Here are some other films that will be shown in the second

Frame system

For those who like to be good vehicles and technology, you can enjoy it with The Book Of Eli and Star Wars: Episode Iii – Revenge Of The Sith. The first one will be on the walls of the HBOat the 18.45h, and the second one of the TCMat 22h.

The plot, which has Denzel Washington the role of the Eli it brings a warrior in a world that is dystopian, in that it’s the nam in religion is the subject of the discussion. Already in the Episode III, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensenends on to become the iconic villain Darth Vader.

To give you a laugh

Two films are going to ensure you a laugh: Not That It’s A Cow Cough and Even Though The Luck Part. As will be shown in the Disney XD at 21, in the second part of the schedule from 21: 15 on the Canal Brasil.

The animation is full of animals and has as its focus the mission of the three cows save the farm, and they are the same. Already, the film in national brings you Leanne Hashum as a winner of a lottery in which you lose your money very quickly.

Strong personalities

For those who want to watch a movie based on the lives of the strong personalities in the Telecine Premium it is going to display Rocketman and All – Star Brasil, respectively, at 19h50, and 22h.

The first one is the cinebiografia of the singer Elton Johnsince the time it was Reginald Dwight. The second one describes the life of the late director of the brazilian Hebe Camargo.

