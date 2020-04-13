After being delayed, ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ gets teaser trailer with new footage!!

Wonder Woman 1984 he won a brand new teaser trailer with new footage, after having his debut delayed due to a new coronavirus. The film starring Gal Gadot has had to launch re-scheduled for the 13th of August.

The teaser trailer has been released today (8) for Warner bros., and it features new scenes, such as the destruction of the wall, and on the amazon river horseback riding on the beach. The new video features about 30 seconds.

Check it out below:

The release of the long-in theaters in north american was due to take place on June 5th. In Brazil, the film will be released on the 4th of June of that year.

“When we passed ‘Wonder Woman 1984, it was intended to be seen on the big screen, and we’re very excited to announce that the film will arrive in the month of August. We hope that the world is a safer place to live, and healthy in there,” said the president of Warner brothers Pictures, Toby Emmerich.

In addition to “Wonder Woman 1984”, they have also had releases delayed in the movies or tv shows In a suburb of New York city”, “Scooby-doo! In the Movie,” and “Malignant” — they all have new release dates.

