All in white, and with a Panama hat, roger Federer throws a challenge to celebrities to Sports

At the time of the pandemic, coronavirus, and isolation, the swiss Roger Federer uses existing social networks to encourage their fans to pass messages to the trust and to challenge the shoes. On Tuesday, in court, that you have in your home, in the Swiss Alps, the magic of the world game, dress in all white and a Panama hat, was striking with a racket and a ball against the far wall just a few inches, showing a great deal of skill.

Roger Federer has defied the stars of the sport such as Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, Cristiano Ronaldo and Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, the Tom Brady’s, ducati’s Valentino Rossi and Lindsey Vonn. Celebrities such as Chris Hemsworth, Justin Timberlake, Coldplay, and actor Dwayne Johnson, the Rock, as well as the duke and duchess of Cambridge, were also mentioned.

This is the third time that Federer uses on the social networks during the period of their confinement. In the earlier, also showed off his skills, including training under the snow.

The current fourth position in the world ranking, Federer is recovering from an arthroscopy on my knee, and was expected to return to the three blocks of grass in preparation for Wimbledon, in which the sum of the eight titles. But it was cancelled because of the pandemic. The season of the sneaker is on hold, at least until the 13th of July.