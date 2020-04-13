Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s changing style, from the education of their children

After the divorce of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, and so many things have changed in the lives of their children. The two were given the custody is shared, of Knox, Vivienne, Pax, Shiloh, Maddox and Zahara, but now has been revealed as the education of them is going to be all right.

According to Us Weekly, Bell said that the kids are going to have to have a classical education, and, according to some sources, it was the therapist and child, which he recommended. “Brad wants the kids to be in a school setting, and they are not isolated, they are educated in the home,” says the source.

In an interview on Woman’s Hour on BBC america in 2016, when Angelina revealed: “All the children are learning a different language. I asked them what language they wanted to learn, and, The is learning Khmai, that is, the language of Cambodia, the People’s focus on the vietnamese, this Item was passed to the German, Russian, and Spanish, and Z is the speaking of French, the Hotel really did want to learn Arabic, and Knox, is learning how to sign language”.