Apple and Google will make a landmark partnership to help stem the spread of the COVID-19

Companies join forces to develop technology for the tracking of the contact with the COVID-19-between the Android and the iOS

In the current scenario we are experiencing is unprecedented for our generation, as well as a wide range of technologies we have at our disposal. The day after the day we’ve learned of a way to overcome the side effects caused by coronavirus COVID-19.

On Friday, October 10, Apple and Google they announced a historic partnership. Aligned with the focus of joining forces and resources to deal with the COVID-19 (Apple teamed up this week to America’s Food Fund — along with Leonardo DiCaprio, and Laurene Powell Jobs, as well as it did with the donations of billions of dollars around the world, masks, and much, much more to come) of the giants of technology have proposed the creation of tools for graphical user interface and APIs onlyfor Android and iOS. All the resources are at the disposal of the government of the country in order to implement the technology.

Through the use of technology Bluetooththat are present in all smartphones, with the app running in the background, would capture the connections around it in a radius of up to 15 meters with no barrier — to-notify-you-if the guy you have been infected with coronavirus, or has spent time with someone who is passing on.

The companies that have demonstrated their considerations.

All over the world, governments and health officials are working together to find a solution to the pandemic, the COVID-19, in order to protect the people and bring the company back on track. The developers of the software they are contributing to the creation of tools to help you fight off the virus and save lives. In the spirit of collaboration, Google, and Apple are announcing a joint effort, using Bluetooth technology to help governments and health agencies to slow the advance of the virus, with the privacy and security of the user as the center. Like the COVID-19 can be passed on to the people in the vicinity, the public health authorities realised that the trace of the contact is an invaluable tool to help contain the spread. Many public health authorities, colleges, universities, and Ngos around the world that have been important in the development of technologies that add to the trace of the contact. In support of this cause that Apple and Google will launch a complete solution that includes application programming interfaces (APIs) and operating system technology to aid in the tracking of the contact. In view of the urgency, and the plan is to implement this solution in two stages while preserving the strong safeguards around the privacy of the user. Official press release, Apple, and Google

The chief executive officer of Apple Tim Cook, the CEO of the Google Sundar Pichai also made it to their ad Twitter:

Contact tracing can help to slow-the-spread-of-COVID-19 and can be done without compromising the user’s privacy. We’re working with @sundarpichai & @Google to help health officials harness the Bluetooth technology in a way that also respects transparency & consent. https://t.co/94XlbmaGZV — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 10, 2020

To help public health officials to slow the spread of the #COVID19Google & @Apple are working on contact tracing, an approach designed with strong controls and protections for user privacy. @tim_cook and I are committed to working together on these efforts.https//t, co/T0j88YBcFu — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) April 10, 2020

A variety of issues related to the privacy they were immediately brought up. Apple, Google and the government does not have the “only” access to the GPS data of the user, but also to know those who are close to him, and his personal history with that of the coronaviruses. The companies have made it clear, however, that the appeal is to be optional.

It is expected that the development of resources on multi-platform start up to the end of the in maywith the iterations that are common in the stream. For the moment, it has not been announced when, and if, such technology will be made available to the Brazil.

For technical information about the resources that Apple and Google have published their papers. For a second, a new page has been created by Apple to strengthen its commitment to your privacy. Your very own WHO, The World Health organizationalready carries an article on their website about the technology.

All of us at Apple, and at Google, we believe that there has never been a time that is so important to work together on the solution of one of the most pressing issues facing the planet. By means of co-operation and collaboration with developers, local governments, and providers of health care to the public, we hope to harness the power of technology to help nations around the world, to halt the advance of the COVID-19, and to accelerate the return to everyday life. Advice-of-Print, Apple, and Google

More information will be disclosed by the company in the next few weeks.

China already has the technology to trace and to monitor the progress of the COVID-19

Most recently, at the beginning of the in march when a pandemic has gained worldwide coverage in the China the adopted strategy is similar to that of the people they kept safe. By means of the application Alipay’s Health Codecreated by the chinese Alibabathe chinese government has initiated the monitoring of the health of the citizens, and they are classified by the flags of green -, yellow -, or red-for the control of where and when the person he was. The government argues that the use of the application, such as “the key to the prevention and control of epidemic diseases”.

In China, checking out cell phones as a master to turn in your application Alipay's Health Code. We all need a QR code is green for crossing.

After the user has accepted the terms and conditions of the application, your personal information (such as your name, location, and the number of documents that are submitted to the authorities for a so-called “reportInfoAndLocationToPolice” or, “send info and location to the Police”. Along with the submission of the data, each time the application is scanned over the banner, which displays a QR code — as shown in the example below, the location also happens to be stored on the servers of the system. This would allow for the tracking of the trajectories of the citizens by the government.

Such a concern can be extremely important for us in the west. In the meantime, the chinese government has complete control over the data traffic in the country, and to address issues of privacy and freedom, such as the The Civil rights framework for the Internet or is the debate about The neutrality of the Networkare not allowed to the population at large.

During the announcement, both Apple and Google have ensured that the “privacy, transparency and consent are of the utmost importance in this endeavor“.

Earlier, the Apple he has published on his YouTube channel a special video for us to remember that even during the period of quarantine and isolation, and social distancing, “thethe creativity continues”.

