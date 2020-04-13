‘Are you on TV!’ stick-to-stick-with Diogo Morgado on the day of the interview, a Costa

The You are on the TV! he led the hearings this past week (10) with the help of the Mr António Costa,whose interview is it allowed in the program Manuel Luís Goucha to overcome the repetition of a series of The Bibletransmitted by the SIC.

The production of the History Channel in north america, led by the Diogo Morgadoit was the one chosen to take up the time of the In the Program, Cristina on good Friday, and he was a leader during the first two hours of the broadcast. However, he lost the advantage when the prime minister went through the program TV.

In the interview with the head of the government has earned a 9.9% audience share average, and 23.1% of the sharecompared with only 8% of the total average audience for the SIC at the same time. However, when placed in comparison to the general audience of The Bible (6.3 percent / 18.4 percent), and You are on the TV! (Down by 6.6% / 19,4%), then the distance is much shorter. The program, presented by Manuel Luís Goucha has won, this Friday, at the his best to the audience, and the share of the year.

Good numbers on the day were supported by the The journal of A (10% / 20,2%), less than three months, the best score of the year and came to the The First Newspaper (11% / 22.3 percent). The The journal of the Afternoon (7,2% / 14,5%) and it was far, far away, in the third position.

In the daily totals it, the SIC (19%) had the upper hand, but the TV (14,6%) has shortened the distance. The RTP1 (11.7 per cent) remained in third place.

Other highlights