Aware: Matheus & Kauan make it live with just the four people involved

Chock full of hits, live from Matheus & Kauan on his YouTube channel, is moving to the internet on Saturday, 10. The duo has come to hit the 700 thousand by the end of your live stream.

The singers are performing from home and you have made it a point to emphasize that they have taken all of the precautions, for their safety and that of workers involved in the work. Only four people were able to take part in the event, following on, as they say, the recommendations of the World Health Organization.

“We would like to thank the professionals who created this beautiful design in here. They are working here only four people. We are adhering to the recommendations of the WHO,” said Matheus.

He went on to say “A big hug to all of my neighbors are enjoying the show … it Is a very good thing that the internet provides us with that, because you are dying with longing for the stage,” he said.

For tonight’s show, the duo has prepared over 40 songs. Watch it!