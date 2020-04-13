Away-from-Home-premiere on HBO on Saturday (the 18th)

In the second film, as Spider-Man in the MCU, he won a date to the premiere on HBO canada: Spider-man: Far from Home it will be shown this Saturday (the 18th), at 22h. The adventure takes place after the events of the Upcoming Deadline and it shows Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and his colleagues at the school on a trip to Europe, he just wants to take a break from the life of a super hero – but, of course, the problems of the world had other plans.

Spider-man: Away-from-Home has become the highest-grossing of Sony’s to$ 1,109 billion raised globally, surpassing 007 – Operation Skyfall.

This is not the only “super” rookie of the week on cable tv: in the 1st episode Batwomanthe CW is going to air on Friday (the 17th), and 22h. Featuring 22 episodes, of the production of board book, the super heroes of the DC of a channel, which includes The Watchmen, The monster of the Swamp and “A Target (broadcast by Cinemax).

Batwoman it is surrounded by the Ruby Rose and it tells the story of Kate Kane, the cousin of Bruce Wayne, who arrives in Gotham city following his cousin to go away and takes up the mantle of Batwoman. The series is still in the squad Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang, Camrus Johnson, Elizabeth Anweis and Dougray Scott.