“Be, adult!”, it suggests Gilmar, acting at the David Uip,

“Be, adult!”, according to the minister of the Supreme Federal Court, Gilmar Mendes, the defender of the at-David Uip, as the charge on the social networks and criticised by the president of Jair, jair bolsonaro. Retrieved from the coronavirus, the medical doctor, who is in charge of the crusade against the disease in the State of São Paulo, has confirmed that, on the morning of Wednesday, the 8th, which is the prescription of chloroquine, is assigned to it, it’s true.

“The one at the David Uip, it is worthy of national pride for his significant contributions to academic and professional goals. Its significance has surpassed the dispute policies as divisive. The war, by the handling of the #COVID19 it is not a debate of the election. Let’s be mature! #Chloroquine.”, according to the minister, by means of a Twitter .

The at had been challenged on the social networks, if you have used this medicine in your treatment for the coronavirus. Earlier, the president, Jair, jair bolsonaro, he suggested that the Ipu was lavish in the use of chloroquine for the “political questions”, because “it is up to the staff of the governor of new york.”

“The recipe is out of my body. It is the real thing. Someone, somewhere, got this recipe in an incorrect way. The only thing I’m concerned about,” said the Ipu in a radio interview on the State. The at stated that, as a public man, you have an obligation to be transparent about his health, but it is not confirmed if it is the chloroquine that was used in his treatment of the covid-19.

The ipu also said that he participated personally in the decision to change the recommendation for the use of the substance under treatment in the Country. The protocol has been amended following a meeting last Thursday, the 31st, the minister of state for Health, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, and other medical professionals.