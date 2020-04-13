Blac Chyna revealed the new look of Dream Kardashian

It seems that someone starts to experiment with his style.
Blac Chyna it is known by a myriad of things, in particular his style. One of the features most prominent of the model and businesswoman is her hair, always changing it, because it has a wide collection of wigs that allows you to play with your style every day and for any occasion.
To see this, it is normal that Dream Kardashian I would also like to play with your look. And after a few appeals succeeded.
Recently, the former of Rob Kardashian revealed that dyed the hair of his little 3 years of a quick, easy, and not harmful.
Watch the video above with all the details.
Currently, Dream is staying with his mom, while his father practiced the social distancing of her mother’s house Kris Jenner.
The whole family Kardashian keeps it safe and following all of the recommendations of the senior officials of health in the midst of the pandemic of coronavirus. “I was organizing my photos on my phone and I found this and I miss my sisters, but we are all alienated socially, and we remain far apart from each other separately,” he wrote Kim Kardashian to fans in mid-march. “It is difficult, but we have to do this for our safety and that of all others.”
“PLEASE, do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay indoors to stop the spread of this virus,” continued the message of Kim. “We will get through this!”