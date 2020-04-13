Brad Pitt is amazing, Check out his best characters

Brad Pitt is one of the highest-paid in Hollywood, she started her career in a way timid, but it has been gaining space, thanks to the talent he showed in almost 30 years. To remind you of the times and the roles that have made Pitt at one of the players the most respected in the world, with wacky characters, ideas, tv shows, and is always marked:

Fight Club – Tyler Durden

In 1999, the Brad Pitt in one of his most challenging projects, and the amazing Fight Club. The success of a critical phenomenon, is a pop of the late ‘ 90s, and is remembered to this day, the film that was essential in the construction of a new image of the actor.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

12 Monkeys – Jeffrey Goines

In The 12 Monkeys Brad Pitt he showed that he was willing to let the stigma appears to play a role in more and more challenging. The compliments were so many that Pitt was nominated for his first academy award for best actor in a supporting role

Where to watch: Looke / Now / of Course, the Video / Series

Once Upon A Time In The… To Hollywood – Jason Booth

The actor repeated his partnership with Quentin Tarantino, and brought to the screen by the character Jason Booth once upon A Time In… the world. Working side by side with Leonardo Dicaprio and Margot Robbie Pitt he has received rave reviews from audience and critics for his performance.

Where to watch: Google Play

