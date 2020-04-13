Camila Cabello is a cover of “Listen” from Beyonce

Even without being able to follow through with the plans for the dissemination of their album, “a love story”, complete with a tour and a performance of his latest single, the track “My Oh My”, Camila Cabello keeps on seeing his actual music, work, growing up on the Billboard Hot 100.

In this week’s update on the main singles chart in the United States, “ ” My Oh My” began to grow once again, and came in the Top 15 on the list, jumping up from 18th position last week.

“My Oh My” is the 5th song of Camila Cabello’s pass into the Top 15 on the Billboard Hot 100. Prior to the change, “Havana”, “Never Be The Same”, “Miss”, and “Bad Things” have managed to attain a position as one of the ten most popular songs in the United States, with “Havana” and “Señorita” by reaching the number one spot.