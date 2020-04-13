Check out the behind-the-scenes of the fight scene in the elevator!

One of the scenes in the most remarkable of the Captain America 2: The Soldier Invernal it is the sequel to the elevator, Steve RogersChris Evansfight against the agents of Hydra in S. H. I. E. L. D. On reddit, a user has shared a video with a behind-the-scenes of the production of the scene, showing the protagonist of the movie is in an intense training.

Check it out:

Chris Evans was rehearsing for the Elevator Fight Scene in Winter Soldier from marvelstudios

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the second film in the Captain America starring Chris Evans. The film also features Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/ Black Widow, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/ Soldier Wintry, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/ the Falcon Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Frank Grillo as Brock Rumlow, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter/ Agent 13, Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter Robert Redford as Alexander Pierce.

With a script by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, the film is set two years after the events in New York with The Avengers, The Avengers. In the story, Steve Rogers continues to work in a way dedicated to the S. H. I. E. L. D. is Still getting used to life after being thawed, is the hero of their own with the help of Natasha Romanoff for the experience of the Soldier in the Winter, with a mysterious enemy, who visits Washington, dc, and caused a stir in the organization led by Nick Fury.

Six years ago

On the last day, the 4th of April, completed six years on from the release of Captain America 2 in the United States. In Brazil, the sequel to debut on December 10. The film is one of the most highly acclaimed of the franchise, has been nominated for an Oscar in the category Best Visual Effects. In its passage through the cinemas, it grossed US$ 714 million at the box office worldwide on a budget of$ 170 million.

On Rotten Tomatoes it has an excellent 90% pass, based on 295 ratings. The consensus of the critics, he says: “Suspenseful and politically astute, Captain America 2: The Soldier Invernal this is a top entry in the canon of the The avengers and, for sure, emocionará fans of Marvel comics”.

