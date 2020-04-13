Check out the new art and the visual alternative to the hero!

Ryan Meinerding, concept artist, who worked as the head of the visual development of the Doctor Strangeshared in his profile of Instagram an art form with a visual alternative to the hero, which was not used in the film of 2016. In this version, the costume of the character would have had more details and the cover art would be distinguished by traces of gold.

Directed by Scott Derrickson, who also signed the script with Jon Spaihts and C. Robert Cargill, the movie is starred by Benedict Cumberbatch. The cast also includes Chiwetel Ejiofor in the role of Karl’s Bite: Rachel McAdams as Christine and Jamaica, Tilda Swinton as an Old lady, Benedict Wong as Wong, Benjamin Bratt as John Pangborn, Scott Adkins, as Lucian, and Mads Mikkelsen as the Kaecilius.

In the first part of Stephen Strange, was released in Brazil on the 3rd of November to the end of 2016. With a budget of$ 165 million, the film grossed$ 677 million at the box office around the world. The production that pleased both the audience and the critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, for example, has an approval of 89% based on 364 reviews. The consensus, he says: “Doctor Strange balances the art of his material from external sources, as against the constraints of the success of the MCU, giving a history of the origin of the six million dollar man-quite entertaining.”

Doctor Strange, in the Reign of the Madness

The sequel will also be headed by Derrickson, but due to creative differences, the director left the project. Right now, Marvel is negotiating with Sam Raimi, who directed the first trilogy of Spider-Man. Already, Michael Wardon (Loki) is in charge of the script.

Benedict Cumberbatch returns as Stephen Strange, and Elizabeth Olsen appear in the as long as the Scarlet Witch. There are still not many details revealed about the plot, but it has been advanced that the film should have no connection with the series WandaVision.

Doctor Strange 2 you have a debut set for the day The 5th of November 2021.

