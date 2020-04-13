Covid-19: Oprah Winfrey has donated over $ 10 million

By
Ryan Holmes
-
0
71


The tv host Oprah Winfrey has donated over 10 million euros. Elton John, Leonardo DiCaprio, Bruno Mars, Rihanna among others have also made various donations to

About: “Jornal das 8”

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here