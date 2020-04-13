Critique of the “Home Before Dark” – the 1st season: an ode to journalism

The series blends drama, suspense and investigative reporting, and has a real story and it was really lovely

The Apple TV hit the market a few months ago with an initial catalog is full of his own productions, and it’s one of the things that gets a lot of attention and was the highlight of the executives at the streaming service they gave to the project. Yes, this profession is so attacked in our times of darkness.

If your car’s in-chief to the start of the service, it was a series of the Morning Show, ” starring Jennifer Aniston, and focusing on the writing of a news program, and now we have the highlight of the Home Before the Dark, a series that tells the story of a young girl, 9 years old, who through his newspaper has helped the police to solve a case.

In the series, Hilde Lysiak (Brooklynn Prince is a nine year old girl who moves from Brooklyn to his hometown for his father. There, she begins to investigate the crime and filed, that all the inhabitants of the place, they tried to encobertar.

There are 10 episodes in this season, which has been confirmed in a second), with the first seven episodes is wonderful, with a mixture of well fluid from the suspense, the research, and the drama (adult and youth). In the past, end up getting lost in the middle of the script a mess, and that it was just ‘filling the fish’ (put in the plot elements, and useless), and because of this, the end result turned out to be a disadvantage, but still be Home Before Dark, it’s a beautiful thing to see, at the time of the quarantine.

Back in the beginning episodes when we are introduced to the cast, there is no doubt that the highlight of the show is the actress in the mega-talented Brooklynn Prince, a girl who had already attracted the attention of the world on film, a Project of Florida, but was asked to star in the series, and came to the realization on her own.

Yeah, that’s why even with a cast full of good actors and actresses, plus a team of supporting players ever (I am speaking for the youth team of Hilde who runs the paper with her, even so, is the performance of the Broojlynn that draws attention to itself, by his expression, by his words and by his talent in making the viewer worry about it.

Coming now to the plot itself, but in the first few episodes are the best ones to be able to gather that the dark weather of a small town wrapped up in a new murder with the fact that we are a former resident returning after a few decades, and a new twist in a case that marked the whole of the city in the past. In the midst of it all, a child of 9 years, with a faro newspaper better than many of the professionals that we are today.

Hilde is the main theme of the series, and it’s only there because of their passion for journalism, talks to the highest. His father, a good actor, Jim Sturgess, editor of all, it’s the big hero, from Hilde, and that the relationship of parent and child is also one of the major highlights of the series in its first season. Worth it to step up in this regard, starting from the seventh episode, the script is lost in the elements-nothing. Throughout the journey she makes, with her father to another town, it could have been taken out of the series, and it wouldn’t be necessary any way.

Out in the field, on the plane, we get a story about teenagers, children, and high school. A lot of what we see in the stories of the type that appear in them, such as bullying, school, graduation, valentine’s, drug addiction, and the feeling of being a part of one of the classes that are shown in the series, mainly focuses on the sister, Hilde, who has an interesting job on the story, which is to not overdo it with the time of exposure to Hilde on the screen.

The story carries on the season, two major events, that is, the abduction happened many years ago, and the murder of Penny, the daughter of the accused for the crime. In this episode, we have two things: a kidnapper, He is in jail, and is considered to be the killer, and Penny, his sister, had an accident and died on the same day that Matt’s the father of Hilde, he comes to the city.

These assertions are put into questions by Hilde, and the show’s first season is centered on, as a little kid, been a fan of investigative reporting, it can be just as competent and talented at what he does.

Home Before Dark is an ode to journalism as a mission in life. Hilde is very good for a young girl in love for the truth, and no matter how hard the path to get to it, it is the role of a journalist is always seeking to reach.

The series is a great choice for anyone who loves to see the children’s work in a series that flirts a lot with adult themes. The weather is dreary, but there’s all of the time sequences is that they take the weight of the story.