Doctor Strange 2 you have a designer in the production of Avatar

Doctor Strange 2 (Doctor Stranger-in-the-Style-of-MadnessEnglish) fresh Robert Stromberg so the production design on the feature, according to the Imdb Pro [via[viaMB]. Winner of two academy awards, for Avatar and Alice’s adventures in Wonderland., Stromberg has previously worked with Sam Raimi, which is aligned to the direction of the Doctor Strange 2in Oz: Magic and Powerful.

Other assets of Stromberg, which include the design and production of The Big Giant Friendof Steven Spielbergand the visual effects of episodes of the Game Of Thrones and Boardwalk Empire.

The film will be the return of the Benedict Cumberbatch the role of the Sorcerer Supreme Benedict Wongin the paper of Wong. In addition to this, the Scarlet Witch, which he or she lives Elizabeth Olsenwill be present in the long, which will connect with the series Wandavision.

The director of the first film Scott Derrickson he left in the direction of the feature in January, due to creative differences. Today, Marvel is negotiating with the Sam Raimithe director of the first trilogy of Spider-Man, to replace him.

Doctor Strange 2 it will be launched in Brazil, in On October 28, 2021a week before the premiere in theaters in the United States, scheduled for November 5 of this year.