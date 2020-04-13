Doctor Strange 2 you will need the designer to the production of the “Avatar” and “Alice’s adventures in Wonderland.”

According to the updated data of the IMDb Pro, Robert Stromberg he was employed by the Marvel Studios to work as a set designer for a production of “theDoctor Strange, in the Reign of the Madness“.

Stromberg, is known as the “Avatar“, “Alice’s adventures in Wonderland.“ and, “Oz: Magic and Powerful“. In the latter, even being the employee of the director Sam Raimi.

In spite of the situation, the COVID-19 from around the world, the film still scheduled for the end of June.

Doctor Strange, in the Reign of the Madness it hits theaters on 05 November 2021, bringing the Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead role, and Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch.

Other names of the cast from the first movie, such as Benedict Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor also, they would have to return.