‘Dolittle’: Robert Downey Jr. thanks in support of Britney Spears in the movie

‘Dolittle’ it has become one of the major disappointments of the year, financially and critically speaking, but this does not prevent the united states Britney Spears (it has taken over the social media in the last few weeks) and to strengthen its support to the full-length feature film.

A few days ago, She wrote on her Instagram that adaptation “needs to be seen. [O astro] Robert Downey Jr. it is genuine, and the characters are fascinating”.

It didn’t take long for the actor without communicating to the support and ask for your followers to listen to the Princess of Pop.

Check it out:

“The activities of the host state. 1: You Can Listen To Britney Spears. 2: You Can Listen To Britney Spears. And watch out for the ‘Dolittle’ online.

“The panic | get to Know interesting Facts About one of the Movies from Horror cinema’s most Beloved Film Take the time to watch it: Check out the movie and the series, which debuts on Amazon Prime Video this week!

Directed by Stephen Gaghanthe feature film is based on a book”The Voyages of Doctor Dolittle‘ and Hugh Lofting.

Watch the trailer:

After losing his wife seven years before, the eccentric Dr. John Dolittle (Downey), a famous physician and a veterinary surgeon in England, Queen Victoria, isolates itself behind the high walls of his mansion, Dolittle, and in the company of only his collection of exotic animals. But when the young queen (Jessie Buckley, the Wild Rose) is seriously ill, Dolittle, reluctantly, is forced to go on a epic quest for a mythical island in search of healing, restoring his abilities and his courage, as it crosses the old enemies, and discover wonderful creatures. The doctor is joined by a young apprentice to a self-named (Harry Collett from Dunkirk), and a group of noisy, for friends of animals, including a gorilla’s looking forward to her enthusiastic and a doidinha, a dual-bully is a child that is cynical and one optimistic, for the polar bear, and a parrot-the stubborn, who is the director’s most reliable and Dolittle.

The great cast account Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, Jim Broadbent, Jessie Buckley, John Cena, Harry Collett, Marion Cotillard, Frances de la Tour, Carmen Ejogo, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, Tom Holland, Rami Malek, Kumail Nanjiani, Craig Robinson, Octavia Spencer and Emma Thompson.