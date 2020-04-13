‘Dune’: see the 1st photo of Timothee Chalamet in the sci-fi epic – 13/04/2020

Timothee Chalamet is Paul Atreides in the first official image of the “sand Dune”, a new version of the classic book of science fiction by Frank Herbert, to the cinemas, as revealed by Vanity Fair. The film is expected to be launched in December in the theaters.

In the story, Paul was part of an aristocratic family, that he will be leaving the home planet of Caladan to oversee the mining industry in the world of Arrakis. It’s when they become the target of the Harkonnen, a rival family, which plans to explore for Arrakis for himself.

“What immediately attracted me to Paul was that you in the middle of a story, full of detail, which is so huge, it is a journey of an anti-hero,” said Chalamet, saying that his character is not looking for an adventure, but is afraid of her.

“He wants to be the young general, who will be attending, all of the techniques from his father, and the way he leads his family, before he took control of a decade, or something like that,” she said of the actor.

The parents of Paul is played by Oscar Isaac (“Star Wars”) and Rebecca Ferguson (“Mission: Impossible”), and its a mentor in the military is experienced by Josh Brolin (“Deadpool 2”). On Arrakis, they’re going to find that the natives, led by Javer Bardem (“Where the Weak Have No Time”).

The original cast starred in “Dune”, directed by Denis Villeneuve (“Blade Runner, 2049”), with Zendaya (“Spider-Man”), Jason Momoa (“Tempest”), Dave Bautista (“Guardians of the Galaxy”), Stellan Skarsgard (“the Avengers”) and Charlotte Rampling (“45 Years old”).