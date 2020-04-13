Elizabeth Olsen may have revealed the date of release of the WandaVision and of Course

Could it have been?

WandaVision it is one of the series of Marvel studio’s most-anticipated by the fans of the franchise. At the beginning of this year, it was revealed that the series would come to Disney and still will be in 2020, but the delay caused by the COVID-19 championship, there is still doubt about the actual date of the launch of the project.

In recent years, some fans started to believe that WandaVision I would be arriving on the streaming-only at the beginning of the year, it’s all thanks to a post by the enigmatic actress Elizabeth Olsenartist of the Scarlet Witch.

On Instagram, Olsen has shared a video on her routine of gardening, and was dedicated especially to the fans of the Avengers. In it, she talks about a lot of plants “are planted, at the end of February and then “the tomatoes that were planted in the first week of march”. This has caused many people to really understand that it was a secret message about the new date While and WandaVisionwhich are associated respectively with the colors green (plants) and red (tomatoes) .

After the news, he began to run around the various sites of entertainment, Olsen went back to Instagram to put further doubt in the fans. She also shared a front-page headline that said Elizabeth Olsen leaves a message, have forgotten the ” the Avengers”. In the caption, the actress wrote: “YOU can’t read between the lines?”

I would be Here only a man of the fans, or he really, really wanted to give you a hint about the release of the WandaVision? Let her know what you think!

