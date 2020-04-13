‘Fast & Furious 9’: Brian O’conner, will be of great importance in the plot of the movie

After all the rumors of the return of Brian O’conner in the ‘Fast and the Furious 9‘ the Especially The Wire he confirmed that the character will even return for the sequel, currently being played by the brothers of the Paul Walker He and Caleb.

O ” Conner, don’t do just a cameo, but it will be of great importance in the story, contrary to what the fans expected it to be.

He was just told that Brian and his wife Mia (Jordana Brewsterwill be joining the team again to help in a mission against the gangster, the Latin is connected with the Cipher (Charlize Theron).

The information came from the same source as that provided for the negotiation of the Ryan Reynolds and Kevin Hart for a guest spot on ‘Hobbs & Shaw‘.

Even so, it is worth noting that nothing has been officially confirmed, so consider it as a rumor.

“The panic | get to Know interesting Facts About one of the Movies from Horror cinema’s most Beloved Film Take the time to watch it: Check out the movie and the series, which debuts on Amazon Prime Video this week!

A few months ago Vin Diesel he has published a picture from the set of ‘theFast and the Furious 9‘ on the side of the Hethe brother of the Paulby suggesting the return of Brian O’conner.

For those who don’t know, but after the death of Paul, He and Caleb they have become great friends in the cast when that him as a stunt in the body, in the recordings of ‘theFast and Furious 7′.

In the legend, Diesel he wrote:

“There’s something that happens all the time He come and visit the production… is Always leaving Paul proud of you! Love you always.”

Check it out:

Recalling that theFast and the Furious 9‘ premiere in April 2021.

Directed by Justin Linthe film will be directed by Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, John Cena, Finn, Cole, And Anna Is There, Vinnie Barrett, and With Michael Rooker.