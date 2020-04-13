FIND OUT WHAT’S IN THE MOVIE, THE CINEMAÇO FROM NOW, ON SUNDAY (12/04) IT!

The “CINEMAÇO” this On SUNDAY (12/04) , the new schedule of the film in the Sunday Globe, and the issuer shall forward to the movie “Trovão Tropical”, a piece of Hollywood Ben Stiller, Jack Black, And Robert Downey, Jr. Nick Nolte, Steve Coogan, And Tom Cruise

00:52 Cinemaço Thunder, Tropical

The ‘CINEMAÇO’ it’s going to air right after the ‘SUNDAY, THE WILL OF THE MAJORITY, every Sunday at 0h55. The time was taken up by a Session in the evening, but at the heart of the re-worked, and went to view it, as well as a second section of a Sunday, to film the action.

Check it out here schedule for this week in the post and it’s all that’s going on in the grid station.

On Sunday, 12/04/2020

06:25 The Holy Mass

07:26-Globe Community

07:53, Small Business & Large Business

08:29 Globo Rural

09:25-Auto Sport

10:00 Pm Sports Spectacular

12:30 Pm-The Voice Kids

13:58 And The Temperature Of Maximum – Hop – Rebelde Sem Of Easter

16:00 of Football

18:05 of Domingão do Faustão

20:00 is Amazing

22:29 Big-Brother-Brazil-20

23:21 and Sunday, Largest in – game Empires.

00:47, Flash Big Brother In Brazil

00:52 Cinemaço Thunder, Tropical

02:16 The Owl, I Change For You

CINEMAÇO Cinemaço this is the movie nights on Sunday nights. It’s one of the tracks on the newer movies, although it is not new at all. The band part of the Session, the Gala, and now it is called the CINEMAÇO. His debut came on June 02, 2019 at the latest, and the proposal now is to only display filmaço, those champions of the audience, and the cast is great.

Related