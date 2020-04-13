Gal Gadot wears the armor to adapt to the new photo-of-Woman-Wonder-1984 the

Wonder Woman 1984 he had two of the new images released by the magazine The Empireshowing (Diana (Gal Gadot) love the golden, and the return of Steve Trevor (Chris Pine). Please see below[via[viaComic Book Movie]:

In the interview Gadot – who had stamped them on the cover of the Union – also spoke about how the heroine has changed in the following order: “The first film was a maturing one, with Diana becoming Wonder Woman. She was very naive and didn’t understand the complexities of life. This is not the case in the follow-up. Diana has moved on and is more and more mature, and a very good one. Even so, it is lonely, having lost the whole of his team… unless something crazy happens.”

There are still no details regarding the story’s a long one, but for now, the girl lived for the Gal Gadot is going to be shown back in the 80’s. Chris Pine returns to play the role of Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig, will be the villain in Barbara Minerva, the Female Leopard, and Pedro Pascal will be the villain, Max Lord. The direction of Patty Jenkins

Wonder Woman 1984 it was one of the highlights of the CCXP 2019 at the latest, with the release of the the first trailer for the feature and new footage the panel in the Studio. The film has been delayed and will arrive in theaters in brazil in the 13th of the month of August.