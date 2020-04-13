George and Amal Clooney donated more than$ 5 million for the fight against the coronavirus – Monetary

+



George and Amal Clooney are doing their part when it comes to the fight against the spread of the coronavirus, and to help the millions of people affected by the COVID-19. The couple, from Hollywood, has made a significant contribution to many charities and organizations, with a value of more than US$ 1 million (approximately$ 5.1 million), according to the portal Deadline.

The duo has made a donation of six different companies, all related to various aspects of the impact of a global pandemic, such as the Motion Picture & Television Fund, SAG-AFTRA Fund, and the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles, each receiving A$ 250 thousand (approximately us$ 1.2 million). In addition to that, the couple has donated over$ 300 billion (about$ 1.5 million) to a trio of charitable organizations worldwide, including the National Health Service in the United Kingdom, in the region of Lombardy to support the hospital in Italy, and the Food Bank of Lebanon.

The couple are among a long list of celebrities, public figures, and philanthropists who have opened their wallets to help those in need during the devastating pandemic of the coronavirus. Most recently, Leonardo DiCaprio has teamed up with Laurene Powell Jobs, and Apple, and the Ford Foundation to launch America’s Food Fund, which is donating in excess of$ 12 million (~ R$ 61.4 million) to the cause, the good of the World Central Kitchen, and Feeding America.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga has been working to connect business leaders, politicians, and artists, in order to raise more than$ 35 million to the World Health Organization, and the city is teaming up with Global Citizen to a concert, ” One World: Together, At Home, and that starts on the 18th of April, and it should bring you performances from bands and singers such as Elton John and Paul McCartney over the internet.

