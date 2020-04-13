Get to know a Sweet Tooth, the COMIC that is a mixture of Mad Max, with the legends of Disney

It is not uncommon to be in contact with the works that they create an unusual combination of genres, seemingly opposite, such as Star Wars: Clone Warswho brought the samurai into the room, and Nightjarthat brought the old west to the north-east of brazil. In the comics, with a mixture of an unusual it came to pass in the The Sweet Toothhistory , it seems like a fairy tale of the Disney set in post-apocalyptic world Mad Max. About to turn in to a series by the Netflix with the creation of Robert Downey Jr.the COMIC has become one of the most worshiped and titles of the 2000’s, thanks to a dip in the nature of man, which is, ironically, the current in a world that is post-coronavirus.

Published by the The citythe old label design DC Comics, The Sweet Tooth set in a world that is gripped by an inexplicable plague that kills a good portion of the population. The same time, to the death, begin to appear in children are a special hybrid between the human and the animal. One of them is Gus, a boy of 9 years, with the antlers of a deer, which was hidden in the woods until the death of his father. In contrast to the higher to the rule laid down by his old man, and he leaves for the forest after getting to know Mr. Jepperd, a man who has saved him from an ambush by an armed, by two hunters. All alone and not knowing how to turn over the boy to part with his new friend in search of the call Reservation, a site supposedly created for the protection of the victims of the plague.

You are not required a lot of editing in order for the THING to explain to the reader that this is a world that is utterly hostile to them. By the time he left the forest, and Most face the dangers and the threats are not thought to be possible because of the innocence of their own and they lived entirely separate from the company. In a short space of time, he’s been in contact with death, either by battle, or by disease, and is only able to survive because of the presence of Jepperd. Well for the boy, the man, comes across as a sort of “brucutu caladão”, whose only skills are related to the survival and, especially, violence.

However, it could be a reading of a dark and small, it’s a short story about the human ability to stand in the midst of the tragedy. As such, Jepperd, and the survivors are living on the border, and they are always willing to make like, there are those who, like Gus, can you believe that tomorrow can be better, and they are willing to risk their lives for what it is. This duality becomes even more layered as the story progresses, as it gives room for diverse perspectives. At this point, the story leaves out any comparison with the works The Last of Us or even To – that came out years after the completion of the COMIC, because it starts to wander the pathways of the first part of little to be expected in a story of post-apocalyptic.

In the course of 40 issues, and the author of Jeff Lemire walk through a diverse range of genres and styles. The story brings together action, horror and even a bit of romance, weaving a story that uses the features of each and every one of these styles in order to maintain the expectation with respect to the fate of the characters. By using a journey to the intimate, from the Most such as a car chief, the book also builds a great mythology that mixes the legends of a tribal and sci-fi. The combination of this, which leaves you in the air questions are answered by the script of so smart, and making small one-time events experienced by the spokesperson for the deer and your buddies will have a impact great on the future of humanity.

The legacy of a Sweet Tooth

By mixing references to a story that is in the fine balance between despair and hope, and with more and more cavalares of adrenaline, by Jeff Lemire did not dare yet, in order to illustrate this journey. I was responsible for the artwork of the COMIC, for a number of times and the cartoonist led to his history of experimentation. In the flashbacks, which generates rhyming visually with the present, the sequences of dream, of the dream to be prophetic, and even supported it whole-mounted, such as a children’s book, the author, a canadian, has created a journey into the unique and inventive. An impressive feat, considering that this was the very first THING to long for his career, which up to then had only with the graphic novels and mini-series.

All of these qualities made it that Sweet Tooth won a reputation as one of the best in the comic book the copyright for published, by the City, the home of classics such as the Sandman and Hellblazer. The second panel kicked off by Jeff Lemire, who then signed a contract of exclusivity with DC and Marvel comics. Currently working on virtually all of the major publishers, the comic book writer pays so much attention to the great importance, with regard to the project owners.

A number of the Sweet Tooth should mark their debut in other media, which will take place at a time when the reality is, ironically, talking with the plot of the novel. The production is still in its early stages, he / she should be thrown out of here for a few years, when the mundoterá over a global pandemic, which, as well as on fictional, killed millions of people, so mind-boggling. Part of the the zeitgeist this decade has barely begun, and already faced with a major disaster, it is possible that the journey to the Finish will serve as an inspiration not to lose hope even in the most difficult times.