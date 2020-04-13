Guardians of the Galaxy 3, and the Squadron’s Suicide; the 2 will not be delayed, ” says the director

Director James Gunn has confirmed yesterday on his Twitter account that both the Guardians of the Galaxy 3, although no date for the premiere, the Squad, Suicidal 2, referred to in the world for August 6, 2021, which don’t have the dates of the releases are changed because of the multi-coronavirus.

“At the moment, there is no reason to delay the release of the Squad-a Suicide bomber in 2. We are in the day or even early in the program. We have been very lucky in where we have finished the filming and started the editing in-house, because of the vision of the post-production team and studio), before the quarantine,” said Gunn, in one of the tweets.

“At the moment the plans are for the Volume. 3 are exactly the same since prior to the coronavirus”

The following Squad to Suicide (2016) will see the return of Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, and Viola Davis. The new members of the cast include Idris Elba, John Cena and Pete is Just the most. The filming started at the beginning of march.

James had been laid off in ‘ Guardians of the Galaxy 3 after tweet controversy on their return to the surface, but it has been re-engaged after the cast members come to the defense of the officer. While he accepted to come back after you have finished your work with the Squadron’s Bombers (2) a rival publisher DC Comics.

Due to the multi-coronavirus, such films as ” no man’s land 1984, the Black Widow, Forever, I, Love and Thunder, a Captain Marvel 2, and Doctor Strange into the world of Madness, was cancelled.