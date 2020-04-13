‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ e ‘Squadron, the Suicide will not be extended,” says James Gunn – Who has

+



Guardians of the Galaxy: the schedule-maintained (Photo: Handout)

James Gunn, the director of the next film in the franchise Guardians of the Galaxywith Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana, and is the sequel to The Squadron’s Suicidewith Margot Robbie and Will Smith, and he said that neither of the two movies are going to be affected by the delays during the multi-coronavirus – the contários of the other releases, such as Wonder Woman the new Batman. He replied to questions posed to her on Twitter, updating fans on the film by Marvel and DC.

find out more

According to Gunn, the all-new The Squadron’s Suicide for the Warner Bros. and DC Comics is moving forward as planned for release on the 6th of August, 2021. “At the moment, there is no reason for the release date of the The Squadron’s Suicide mudae. We are on time or even early. We’ve had a lot of luck at the end of the footage, and assembling the houses (due to the fact that a team of production and post-production studio with a view of the futup before the quarantine,” said the director.

He has done a similar update in relation to the Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3which still has no release date. “At the moment, the plan with the Vol. 3 they are also exactly the same as they were prior to the coronavirus, ” she said.

James Gunn talks about the timeline of the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 (Photo: Playback on Twitter)

James Gunn talks about the timeline of the sequel of the Squad to a Suicide bomber (Photo: Reproduction and Twitter)

James Gunn with the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy (Picture: Getty Images)

The squadron Bombers: sequel with no delay (this one’s easy.)

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.