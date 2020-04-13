If you are having a problem with Netflix, it is on account of your access to, the plan of the subscription or connection problems that might hinder the viewing of tv shows and movies, it is very easy to get in touch with the customer support of the platform, whether for the telephone number of the CUSTOMER, or even online.

Contact of the Series: how to speak with a CUSTOMER service

From your web browser

It is possible to get in touch with the Series through the Help online, no matter what it is, the error that the platform offers. To find a solution to a bug, it’s just to gain access to the site and enter the code that is displayed on the screen.

You can also find a solution to any issue or problem with browsing through the categories below the search bar, which is divided among the issues on the account, connection, collection, questions regarding access to and use of the shortcuts, whether in the app or on the web.

Now, to speak with a representative of Netflix, the online is just a click on the “Start a chat”, located on the lower-right corner of the main window of the Help Center. However, before we can direct it to a chat, and the web site will show you a few of the topics, with the problems that may occur.

If you find any that look like what’s going on in your account with just one click, and read through the instructions for troubleshooting. On the other hand, if you do not find it, just click on the “Tell us what is the matter with you,” and to describe the situation (up to 500 characters in length.

For the application

You can also get in touch with the Series via an app. To do this, just tap on the icon of the three bars in the lower right corner of the screen, and then select “Help”.

It is possible to choose to go to the Help Center, or select all the options that are already available in the navigation menu, where you can change your password by updating your payment method, to solve the problems of your connection, change your settings, privacy policy, terminate your account or access to the Terms of Use.

Contact Netflix by phone

If you prefer to solve problems by using the phone, it is just a free phone call on 0800 887 0201. The service runs from 08:00 until 23:00. The connection is free of charge.

