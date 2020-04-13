his latest project proves that nothing can stop them

The empire of the Kardashian sisters has no limits. Beyond their role as models, public figures and prescriptoras of fashion, many of them have become entrepreneurs success not do, but rather to add wins to their backs with each one of the projects on which they embark. It is the case of Kylie Jenner. The youngest of the Kardashian sisters, and one of the profiles with more followers on social networks not only features its own signature of beauty, but who has also made several collaborations with her sisters, Kim and Kendall. Precisely, with this last founded several years ago, a signature of fashion, Kendall + Kylie, whose reputation has only grown with the passage of time. So much so that, in crisis world, your brand has not stopped growing.



VIEW GALLERY





The sisters they have just announced the expansion online your signature that from now on will be sold also via the online store Lebs.com. They have done so through a video posted on the social media profiles of the brand, in which we can see both of the sisters wearing the two outfits of the new collection of Kendall + Kylie. The first, with a set of white trousers baggy high waisted crop top stamped with neck halter and sunglasses and earrings in the XXL version. To his side, Kylie put the note of color with a minidress orange neckline bardot with a steering wheel, a style bag baguette with patterned frames and detail of chain on the handle, and outstanding gold also in XL version. “We are very excited to announce the launch of our collection of ready to wear, shoes, sunglasses and handbags on @lebscom exclusive to the GCC 🖤” they wrote next to the video.



VIEW GALLERY





The sisters offered a preview earlier in the week, when they published a photo of the campaign his new collection dressed in the same outfits which they wear in the video, and thanks to the members of the team who had been involved in the production, and stating that: “🧡 Soon there will be more 🧡”. Throughout these days, however, the firm has put an emphasis on promoting those clothes that are more comfortable and pleasant to be at home, as the cardigan knit that looks Kendall in one of the images of the campaign. A strategy that demonstrates its ability to adapt to all types of circumstances and setbacks.



VIEW GALLERY





In the last few days we have seen how Kendall took the opportunity to relax and imagine how will be the return to the streets, a moment that has been compared in its social networking with a parade on the catwalk on which I was walking next to Bella Hadid. Kylie, for her part looking for entertainment in social networks and share with his millions of followers some of her outfits for being at home. But in addition, the entrepreneur announced yesterday the launch of a new limited-edition products for the body of his line Kylie Skin. Without doubt, there is nothing able to stop the success of the women of the klan Kardashian-Jenner.