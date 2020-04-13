“I’m Ready,” Sam Smith, Demi Lovato announced a new single – show business

Sam Smith has announced the following Monday, the 13th day of April, with the release of his new single, “I’m Ready”, a collaboration with Demi Lovato.

Directly on Instagram, to the artists, it was announced that the collaboration will be released on Friday, the 17th of April. On the same day and will also be disclosed in the accompanying video for the single, directed by Jorah Frantzis (Cardi B, then Mexico) and choreographer Sean Bankhead (Normani, Missy Elliot).

Over the past twelve months alone, Sam Smith has released the album ‘To Die For’, ‘ How Do You Sleep?,” and “Dancing With A Stranger”, a collaboration with Normani. The new single is followed by the announcement of the postponement of the forthcoming album of the Sam Smith’s, and in the course of the next few months, which will be unveiled more details of his third studio album,” the Universal Music.

Demi Lovato started the year with the release of the song “Anyone”, during a performance in the intimate in the Grammy awards. Most recently, the singer / songwriter has released the single “I Love Me”.