In the Parish of Curral das Freiras in the tour pascal, was made into a fire engine

The parish of Curral das Freiras has promised, and delivered. On Easter Sunday, the most Holy Sacrament, and to the signs of the Holy Spirit, walked the streets of the village, and into the car of a Volunteer Fire department of the camara de Lobos, a blessing to those who assomaram to the windows, balconies, and gates.

A video recorded a few days ago, Fr. Pedro Lima pointed out that this was not the visit to pascal’s, that I ever could have imagined. For the first year of the front-of the Parish of Curral das Freiras, and the priest was looking at these site visits, which have both a meaning for the local people, as it is a chance to be near you and to get to know his parishioners.

Unfortunately, the measures imposed to control the spread of the Covid-19, and led to the cancellation of the visits by the easter door-to-door, and prevented the meeting in a friendly environment.

In spite of the recognition that this was a “one-trip-pascal’s different,” and also “sad”, the people of the parish praise the initiative of Fr. Peter, who at the end of the visit, on the page of the Facebook of the parish, has left the following message:

“Because of the Pandemic, which runs through January of this year, it was very, very different. Thank you to all of you, even those of a heavy heart today, they poured out their hearts to the Lord, the Risen christ, and the Holy Spirit. Thank you to all members who made this possible!!! For the year to be much different. Fr. Peter”