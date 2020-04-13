is working on a secret project with Cher

Kim Kardashian is bring something between hands, and this time it is not an individual project or with any of its sisters, but it’s the music superstar, Cher. The woman Kanye West and the artist have been seen in the centre of the city of Los Angeles. On the one hand, the daughter of Kris Jenner sported a look black in color that consisted of a top with the shoulders when they discovered that combined with a few leggings in the same tone, and as an accessory to a belt. For its part, Cher, also chose the same color as your amiga to the outfitin addition choose to wear a biker style rocker. A few outfits that cause his followers do not hold the urge to see what it is and why wear such clothing a few decades ago.“data-reactid=”12″>One more time, Kim Kardashian is bring something between hands, and this time it is not an individual project or with any of its sisters, but it’s the music superstar, Cher. The woman Kanye West and the artist have been seen in the centre of the city of Los Angeles. On the one hand, the daughter of Kris Jenner sported a look black in color that consisted of a top with the shoulders when they discovered that combined with a few leggings in the same tone, and as an accessory to a belt. For its part, Cher, also chose the same color as your amiga to the outfitin addition choose to wear a biker style rocker. A few outfits that cause his followers do not hold the urge to see what it is and why wear such clothing a few decades ago.

Kourtney, Kim Kardashian and Cher More

Kylie Jenner it has also been seen riding on a motorcycle, The Land, where it has been possible to see with better clarity the type of hairstyle she wears, inspired by the famous 80. So he rested the protagonist of Keeping Up with the Kardashian for some promotional photographs, as reported by the portal TMZ. However, for the moment, has not transcended more data what is the job in which they are submerged, but yes it is confirmed that Kim Kardashian has fulfilled one of his dreams, therefore be able to share moments like these with his idol is something that has always desired. It is more, he has openly expressed on several occasions his admiration by the interpreter Belive.“data-reactid=”27″>Also, the sister of Kylie Jenner it has also been seen riding on a motorcycle, The Land, where it has been possible to see with better clarity the type of hairstyle she wears, inspired by the famous 80. So he rested the protagonist of Keeping Up with the Kardashian for some promotional photographs, as reported by the portal TMZ. However, for the moment, has not transcended more data what is the job in which they are submerged, but yes it is confirmed that Kim Kardashian has fulfilled one of his dreams, therefore be able to share moments like these with his idol is something that has always desired. It is more, he has openly expressed on several occasions his admiration by the interpreter Belive.

Kim Kardashian he has not hesitated to dress up as Cher to attend a party Halloween (event which was also attended by Amal Clooney and Cindy Crawford, among others) a couple of years ago. What became of the hand of his friend Jonathan Cheban. Both were one of the couples more cool of the moment to imitate the outfits of Cher and Sonny who took in the gala of the Oscar of 1973, even the makeup that was quite a challenge for the entrepreneur, I copy it to the detail.“data-reactid=”28″>Without going any further, the own Kim Kardashian he has not hesitated to dress up as Cher to attend a party Halloween (event which was also attended by Amal Clooney and Cindy Crawford, among others) a couple of years ago. What became of the hand of his friend Jonathan Cheban. Both were one of the couples more cool of the moment to imitate the outfits of Cher and Sonny who took in the gala of the Oscar of 1973, even the makeup that was quite a challenge for the entrepreneur, I copy it to the detail.

Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban More

Cher.“data-reactid=”43″>It has also congratulated the singer via their social networks in which brings together more than 158 million from followers. “Happy birthday to my fashion icon, queen of armenia Cher!”, it was the message that accompanied the photograph that rested together. Words that state your styling in many of the occasions it is inspired in the artist, because the reflections, the transparencies, and the eye-catching dresses are several of the elements that make up the dress Cher.