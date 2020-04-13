It no longer supports! Kim Kardashian does not want to spend more time with their children. What is able to do?

Without a doubt, being a mother is not an easy task and much less at the time of quarantine. So much so, that the rearing of their children during the isolation, is surpassing Kim Kardashian.

A few days ago the influencer went up one story to the Instagram where you said that you had been locked in the bathroom to be able to escape their children for a while.

Related News

The four small Kim are under the age of 6 years, so you are still very dependent on their mother at all times of the day.

But apparently, the brunette does not support long time, no peel off of them and sought ways of escape for a while, so that was heavily criticized in the networks.

The eldest daughter of the most famous of the Kardashian, he was the one who found the hiding place and asked for help to wash your hands. To which she replied that she did alone.

The girl told her mother that it was very bad what he was doing, but the wife of Kanye West not demonstrated even an iota of repentance.

The famous businesswoman sits in his huge mansion complying with the quarantine along with her four children and her husband But how much time long will this last?