James Gunn explains the name of the Lord of the Stars

While in quarantine, James Gunn he was able to do this, a session commented on the Guardians of the Galaxy in his Twitter. And with that, the director and the writer let out some of the fun-filled trivia about the movie of the year 2014. Some of the highlights were the reasons behind the actions and attitudes of the characters, like Peter Quill (Chris Pratt).

According to the film, the character has a reason for insisting on using the name of the Lord of the Stars: “People don’t comment too much on the fact that the Quill has to be so insistent on the use of the Lord of the Stars, because that’s the nickname that was given to you by your mother” in the world.

In addition, Gunn also said that the Quill does not return to Earth after the events of the Upcoming Deadline because it combines the planet is entirely due to the trauma of losing his mother when he was a child.

Other highlights are the language of the Groot (Vin Diesel). As you’ll see in the first film, Gunn maintains that, in fact, she is a real dirty mouth, using swear words as commas. In a scene it has not been included in the longwould Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) to confront a colleague about their language (and using a lot of wrongs in the process).

Speaking of the Rocket, the director reinforced the character will be important in the coming Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3saying that it is “The Rocket is a big part of that is going to happen in the future. A lot of these things, like the scars you see on their backs, and are preparing our plans for him during that time […] The loneliness of the Rocket, and his lack of caring is at the heart of the franchise for me […] And, above all, the trilogy is about a group of excluded people who have gone through traumas in their childhood – with the exception of Drax, which is the only one with a positive relationship with the one who created it”.

Guardians of the Galaxy, vol. 3 it still has the forecast and it hasn’t even been announced between the launch of Phase 4 of the MCU. The film has been postponed following the decision of the president of the The Walt Disney Studios, Alan Hornof fire, James Gunn, for the sake of these old film-maker. The executive branch came after a series of meetings with Gunn and a public apology from him.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the coronavirus, the various areas of the entertainment is affected with the postponement of the premiere, they are in production and the cancellation of the big event.