Japanese director Nobuhiko Obayashi has died at the age of 82 years

The director is the most influential in Japan in the present day has devoted his work to describe the horrors of the war, and sing the everlasting power of the movie. According to the information given in the the website his last production, the The Labyrinth of a Film, Nobuhiko Obayashi lost his life on Friday, the 10th day of April, a victim of cancer.

He was born on the 9th of January 1938 in the city of Onomichi, which is located in the province of Hiroshima in Japan. The desire to be a film director, was born when he was still a child, at which time it was movie only with one projector and a film camera from his father. He received, later in the chamber of 8 mm in diameter.

In the decade of the 60’s, and Nobuhiko Obayashi was a pioneer of experimental film. It held, at that time, more than three thousand tv ads.

Come to the world of cinema in 1977, with the The Housea comedy of terror is considered as soon as a “cult classic”. This was followed later in the same year The Visitor in the Eyein which it also participates as an actor. In the decade of the ‘ 70s, he worked with high-profile names, such as Kirk Douglas, Charles Bronson and Catherine Deneuve.

However, it was in the 80’s, that her name has gained prominence. He began by producing a number of films “coming of age”such as Tenkōsei (1982), The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (1983), and The Lonely Heart (1985). The last of the make up of the trilogy Sowas named a second-in the hometown of Nobuhiko Obayashi.

In 2016, he was diagnosed with cancer in the terminal, and were given only a few months left to live. However, the japanese director who continued to work, and he also in the movie Hanagatami (2017), and The Labyrinth of a Film (2019). His last production was the date of the official debut in Japan is scheduled exactly on the 9th of April 2020, but has been necessarily postponed because of the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

With more than 40 films and thousands of television shows, commercials, and other videos by Nobuhiko Obayashi has lost the fight to cancer at the age of 82 years. Survived by his wife, Kyoko Obayashi, actress, film producer, and his daughter, Chigumi, which was also a film and tv actress. In the the website the The Labyrinth of a Film it is in the ad, the concise but emotional“The director, Obayashi, fought against his illness until the day of the scheduled launch of the film. May he rest in peace, the director, Obayashi, who was very fond of the movies, it was still working.