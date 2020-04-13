Jason Isaacs, you can imagine what happened to Lucius Malfoy at the end of the Harry Potter series

The actor Jason Isaacswho played Lucius Malfoy in the films In The Harry Potter Serieshas there own ideas about the fate of the character, and they are not at all pleasant. He said that you can imagine to have happened to the warlock in an interview with the SyFy Wire.

The books and the films do not describe exactly what had happened to Malfoy and the other Death Eaters after the battle of Hogwarts. The convicçoes of the family Voldemort may have changed, but for the Isaacs, this is the kind of spot will never go out as a whole. “I think that it was broken up in Azkaban, completely, so much for going to the prison, as well as by their dream of being on the right-hand of Voldemort, who is celebrated for having kept a flame burning for such a long time. [Essa noção] if it went away when Voldemort came back“.

“On the screen, you will see that it is always a red-eye, and progress,” said the actor, according to the appearance of the Recruit in the Harry Potter and the Deathly hallows. “I’ve always thought that he was drinking too much. And then, in the battle of Hogwarts, it was clear to him, Narcissa and Draco escape, and that there is no longer a place for him at any future time. Voldemort did not have him by her side. He took my wand on the table in the house of Malfoy, which is a public humiliation, a part of“.

Isaacs believes that it is in its last few scenes, but Lucius already knew that I would get nowhere with a group of Death Eaters, let alone a defeat. “While he could return to almost a normal life, but Lucius wouldn’t have the same luck“.

The franchise In The Harry Potter Series account of the seven books adapted into eight films for Warner Bros. between 2001 and 2011. The author, J. K. Rowling is now working on a franchise that is derived Amazing Animalswho’s already had two films released, and has another three in development. The third feature is located at the In Rio de Janeiro in the decade of the 1930’s.

