Jennifer Lopez surprised fans by reuniting with her ex-boyfriend P. ‘Diddy’, in the social network, Monet)

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. / P. Diddy (Photo: Instagram / Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, joined forces at the ex-boyfriend of the singer, with Sean “Diddy” Combs-or P Diddy, as he is known, for an event to raise money online for causes that they are fighting the coronavirus. On Sunday, the former couple shared a moment on how cute as they danced together on Instagram Live from the highest rated and praised for what he called a “Dance-a-Thon”.

When the rapper, 50 years of age, began some of the dance moves, Jennifer Lopez, 50, said: “I would probably have been taught that.” When the rapper leaned in to the camera and smiled, and she smiled and said, “I have taught thee this?”.

Later on, Alex Rodriguez, a 44-year-old, came to the wedding. Jennifer Lopez has also announced that the ex-baseball player he was a fan of Diddy. “Have you and Mase are in your hands. It’s, like, all the partying that we do, every single thing that we do, ‘Put Puffy and Mase! Puffy and Mase!’. So, you will need to do one of these presentations,” he joked. Diddy was asked by Alex what song he wanted to listen to it. “More Money, More Problems”, he was the one.

“I appreciate all of your love, A-Rod,” said Diddy, as Many got up to dance to “Been Around the World” with Mase and The Notorious BIG, and said, ” where are the children to be able to participate in it. “I just love you guys,” said Diddy to the bed. Lopez said, “We love you, we love what you’re doing. I just want you to send all the love in the world, from my family to yours.

Jennifer Lopez and P. Diddy in 2001 (Picture: Getty Images)

P. Diddy also brought together his six sons to give to hi Lopez, who was surprised to remember just how small they were when she dated him. “Stop growing, it’s crazy,” she said. Up to now, the only thing Diddy has raised more than$ 3.4 million for Direct Relief, a non-profit organization that supports health care organizations working in communities affected by poverty. The donations will be going towards the fight against the pandemic of coronaviruses.

P. Diddy and Jennifer Lopez dated from 1999 to 2001. She said in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning in December 2019 at the latest, that the relationship was “nuts”. “The era Then was a time of crazy and intense in my life. Then I grew up in the Bronx. He was in the music business, and he had all of his success. I was just starting out and making my first album when I met him. He became a mentor to me at the time,” she said.

