Justin Bieber ‘ fired for being a show-off of wealth for the quarantine – 11/04/2020

Ryan Holmes
Justin Bieber has received a barrage of criticism on social network after the live that was held on Instagram on Friday (10), which is on the side of the woman, Hailey Baldwin, and model, Kendall Jenner.

The trio was fired for being a show-off her wealth, while in quarantine, to prevent the advance of the pandemic of the new coronavirus. “A lot of people, of course, you are going through bad situations, and look out for us,” said Bieber in the video.

“You know, you’ve worked hard to get to where we are now, so we should not feel uncomfortable about it. But I do think that you just take the time to realize that there are people who are actually in bad situations is important,” he talked to the lead singer. “We are so very blessed. I have thought about it all the time,” continued Kendall.

On Twitter, the comments were not well received. “That’s so cool that Justin bieber took time out of your day to him, to acknowledge that we are poor,” joked one Twitter profile.

“I hate the way this guy says he worked hard on it, then you should not feel bad for all the money they have. I hate Justin Bieber!”, fired off another one. “I don’t think I had a poster of the Bieber’s in the room,” before a final.



