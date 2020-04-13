Katy-Perry-in-resident show in Las Vegas in 2021?

The 35-year-old Katy Perry is pregnant with Orlando Bloom’s. In the early morning hours on Saturday (04) the singer has unveiled a new addition… it’s Going to be a girl!

By the looks of it, there was the “tea of the righteousness of faith”, where the color of an object or food that shows whether it is a boy or a girl. In this case, they’ve decided to do something more fun. Orlando Bloom took a pie in the face, and the cream was pink. This means that it’s a girl!!

Katy Perry announced her pregnancy in the video for “Never Worn the White”, which was launched at the beginning of the month. It has been speculated that she is around 6 months pregnant.

Please read the translation of the song:

Do you love me deeply

And heaven is where we should be

I’ve been on the edge of love

But I’ve never played it

You took off my body armor

And you did it so politely

I use my left

In order to show what is underneath

Thank God you were man enough to come

To respond to the prayers of my mother

You asked the question, I said, ” Yes

But, I’m afraid

Because I’ve never used the white

But I do want to do it the right way

Yeah, I really want to try it with you

No, I’ve never used the white

But I’m still here tonight

Because I really want to say is: I agree

I have

We have seen in over sixty years, with a pedigree full, (I)

I give my blood, sweat, and tears to get to our destination (I)

For the love of it is a minefield, we’re going to sign this, dear, (I)

Because, at the end of the day, I want you to, and you chose me (which I accepted)

Thanks be to God, I was a woman enough to come

To answer the prayers of his father

You asked the question

I could see that you were in fear,

Because I’ve never used the white

But I do want to do it the right way

Yeah, I really want to try it with you

No, I’ve never used the white

But I’m still here tonight

Because I really want to say is: I agree

Now, we’re going to dance with each other (to dance with each other)

By mixing all of the colours

It’s so easy to give up

When you finally find that which is eternal

No, I’ve never used the white, it is not

But I really, really want to try it with you

Well, I’ve never used the white

But I do want to do it the right way

Because if you really want to say is: I agree

Because I’m

Oh, I agree, yes, yes, yes

I have