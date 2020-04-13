Katy-Perry-in-resident show in Las Vegas in 2021?

The 35-year-old Katy Perry is pregnant with Orlando Bloom’s. In the early morning hours on Saturday (04) the singer has unveiled a new addition… it’s Going to be a girl!
By the looks of it, there was the “tea of the righteousness of faith”, where the color of an object or food that shows whether it is a boy or a girl. In this case, they’ve decided to do something more fun. Orlando Bloom took a pie in the face, and the cream was pink. This means that it’s a girl!!
Katy Perry announced her pregnancy in the video for “Never Worn the White”, which was launched at the beginning of the month. It has been speculated that she is around 6 months pregnant.
Please read the translation of the song:
Do you love me deeply
And heaven is where we should be
I’ve been on the edge of love
But I’ve never played it
You took off my body armor
And you did it so politely
I use my left
In order to show what is underneath
Thank God you were man enough to come
To respond to the prayers of my mother
You asked the question, I said, ” Yes
But, I’m afraid
Because I’ve never used the white
But I do want to do it the right way
Yeah, I really want to try it with you
No, I’ve never used the white
But I’m still here tonight
Because I really want to say is: I agree
I have
We have seen in over sixty years, with a pedigree full, (I)
I give my blood, sweat, and tears to get to our destination (I)
For the love of it is a minefield, we’re going to sign this, dear, (I)
Because, at the end of the day, I want you to, and you chose me (which I accepted)
Thanks be to God, I was a woman enough to come
To answer the prayers of his father
You asked the question
I could see that you were in fear,
Because I’ve never used the white
But I do want to do it the right way
Yeah, I really want to try it with you
No, I’ve never used the white
But I’m still here tonight
Because I really want to say is: I agree
Now, we’re going to dance with each other (to dance with each other)
By mixing all of the colours
It’s so easy to give up
When you finally find that which is eternal
No, I’ve never used the white, it is not
But I really, really want to try it with you
Well, I’ve never used the white
But I do want to do it the right way
Because if you really want to say is: I agree
Because I’m
Oh, I agree, yes, yes, yes
I have