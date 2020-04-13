Katy Perry’s show at the belly of a pregnant woman dressed as the Easter bunny

Katy Perry has used its social network to mark the day of Easter in a very special way. Pregnant with her first child, a daughter, a little girl, whose name has not yet been revealed, the singer decided to pose for a photo dressed as a bunny girl.
In the picture, he also pointed out the ever-growing belly the singer, who is now in the seventh month of pregnancy.
It should be remembered that it is the baby that is on its way, and this is the fruit of a relationship between Katy Perry, a 35-year-old Orlando Bloom, 43.
Please see below for the publication of the mother:
See this posting on Instagram
Somebunny is going to be live on FACEBOOK with you right before Idol starts tonight at 7:45p ET, to have a little Q&A about any of your #AmericanIdol questions
Be the first to know.
Keep track of your web site voted for the fourth year in a row Consumers ‘ Choice.
Download our App free of charge.