Khloé Kardashian celebrated the birthday 2 of her daughter’s True

Despite the fact that it is in quarantine voluntarily, Khloé Kardashian was not going to let the opportunity pass to celebrate the birthday of his beautiful daughter Truewho this Sunday, April 12, was two years old. Although the world situation has prevented the little girl had an amazing feast, which usually run in your family, the socialite has arranged for his daughter to spend a very special day, between balloons, incredible gifts and a lot of love on the part of their loved ones, those in the distance have sent their love to the tender girl.