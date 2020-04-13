Kim Kardashian and North are causing a stir dancing “To my Love” in Tik Tok

The fever Tik Tok has come to the account of one of the celebrities most controversial of Hollywood. Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West starred in the first video of Tik Tok in your account.

Kim and her husband Kanye West they agreed that their eldest 6 year old to have an account on this social network. However, everything is not so liberal. North have authorization to record your videos and leave them in draft. Only under the supervision of their parents will be able to hang it on Tik Tok, ” said Kardashian to the program Entertainment Tonight, has outlined The Journal NY.

However, Kim could not refrain himself before the feeling that is causing this platform with more than 500 million young people. For this reason, decided to upload a video filmed with your daughter. Both appear dancing in a choreography of the song “To My Love” by the band colombian Bomba estéreo.

Kim Kardashian caused a sensation dancing

The followers of the artist were impacted by two major reasons. The first is that socialite to join the ranks of Tik Tok.

The second is to see the very Kim Kardashian dancing, something completely unusual in their social networks. So it generated thousands of comments funny.

“Bomba estéreo Bogotá, Colombia present”, “I hope she will teach some rhythm because you need it, girl”, “Who said that the Kardashian’s have no talent?”, “This is sooo sweet, you are a mother great!” were some of the reactions after seeing the clip of the new “tiktokers”, as it tells the users of this application.

The group Bomba estéreo commented on the publication with a heart. Without a doubt, this free promotion will bring many new followers. The video has more than 10 thousand reproductions and is one of the most famous Tik Tok. Singers like Rosalia, Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Mariah Carey have conquered this network are its themes.

