Kim Kardashian faces strong legal conflict with a paparazzi

The controversy surrounding the family Kardashian – West once more, this time, the socialite is facing a strong demand on the part of Saeed Bolden, a famous american photographer that points out that the model made unauthorized use of a photograph of his authority to publish it on its official account of Instagram.

In this image, Kim Kardashian appears alongside her husband, Kanye Westduring the presentation of one of the albums of the rapper Nas, in 2018, musical production of which, West was a producer. “We have love”, said the entrepreneur, in the description of the publication, which managed to collect more than two million ‘likes’ on the social network.

The demand for Saeed Bolden Kim Kardashian

According to documents obtained by TMZthe photographer does not specify an exact amount of money, however, ask for all the profits gained by the publication in addition to punitive damages, which are held as a remedy by the court when it is believed that the accused needs more punishment to the already mentioned.

Likewise, Saeed launched a lawsuit against the line of girdles socialite, ‘Skims Body’, since this account is in charge of re-posting the images from the main account of Kimhowever, this photograph was not published in the profile of the mark of the entrepreneur.

Until such time, the legal representative of Kim Kardashian has refused to give statements on the subject, however, it is presented in the New York court yesterday for a follow-up to the case. By his side, neither Kim nor Kanye have spoken out about it for such a demand.